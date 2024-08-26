‘Nabanna Abhijan illegal, aims to incite unrest & acrimony’

Kolkata: The Bengal Police on Monday declared the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally, planned for August 27, as “illegal” and called it an “attempt to incite widespread unrest and acrimony”.

“As per intelligence inputs, the organisers of the rally will use women and children as shields and will try to create unrest and provoke police response so that the situation takes a violent and destructive turn. They are trying to cash in on the emotions of the common people and conspiring to create unrest. We will appeal to the common people to steer clear of such programmes,” said ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, addressing a press conference at Nabanna.

ADG (Law & Order) Manoj Kumar Verma reiterated that Nabanna is a restricted area and any protest plans require prior permission from the police. He appealed to the common people not to be provoked and avoid falling into the trap of such organisations. He highlighted that as per police information there is no legitimate organization called ‘Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj’ which gave the call for ‘Nabanna Abhijan’.

Asserting that the rally is a “conspiracy by miscreants” to cause serious breach of peace, Sarkar pointed out that police have specific inputs about one of the convenors of the Paschimbanga Chatra Samaj meeting a political leader at a five star hotel near the Kadapara-EM Bypass crossing at 11.30 am on Sunday.

“A person may visit any place to meet anyone but we have found it strangely coincidental that a student leader met a political leader just two days ahead of such a rally. We have information about what transpired during the meeting which we will not share at this point of time for the sake of investigation. We are collating all the evidence connected with the meeting and will present them before the judiciary at an appropriate time,” he added.

Sarkar warned that viral content on social media is exacerbating tensions, underscoring the need for public safety and adherence to legal guidelines. “Certain political leaders were found indulging in inciteful comments through social media. They will be the best person to tell what vested interest is involved and we are also enquiring. We will take legal steps against persons making such provocative comments,” he said. Verma said there will be foolproof police arrangements for smooth conduct of UGC NET examinations on Tuesday. Adequate bus services will be made available. In case any candidate faces any inconvenience, he/ she may contact the police for necessary assistance. Sarkar further said that 27 August (Tuesday) being a working day, it is expected that people from all parts of the state will be coming to Kolkata. “We will have adequate police arrangements to ensure that the general public does not face any difficulty. Protection of the common people is our top priority and we are committed to it,” he added.

After the press conference, the police claimed to have received two requisitions; one by Paschimbanga Chatra Samaj and other by Sangrami Joutho Mancha (SJM) in connection with holding of such a rally. The Chatra Samaj has only given intimation of holding such a programme but did not seek permission. The SJM mentioned details of their rally and sought formal permission.

“We have rejected both the requisitions on the ground that an important examination like UGC NET is scheduled that day and allowing any such rally may create traffic congestion creating inconvenience to the examinees. Moreover, the intimation came at the very last moment,” Sarkar said at a press conference in the evening.

The police appealed to organisations to abstain from holding their programme on Tuesday. “Nabanna being a restricted area no permission for a rally can be accorded. However, if they wish to hold a peaceful programme elsewhere in Kolkata and Howrah, beyond a restricted area at any other date, permission may be given,” Verma said.