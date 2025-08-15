‘Nabanna abhijan’ assault case: Second BJP leader arrested

Kolkata: Within a day of making the first arrest in the case related to the assault on police personnel during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on August 9, police late on Wednesday night arrested another BJP leader.

Manas Chandra Saha, a resident of East Kanthalia in Naihati, North 24-Parganas, was taken into custody from his home around 1:30 am. Sources said Saha is a local BJP leader in Naihati. He was arrested under sections 121(2)/109(1)/3(5) of the BNS meaning voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty, attempt to murder, common intention among others. On Tuesday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Meeraz Khalid said several people had been identified from CCTV, drone, and police body camera footage. Later that night, police raided a location in Jagaddal, North 24-Parganas, and arrested local BJP leader Chandan Gupta in connection with the alleged assault on the bodyguard of Deputy Commissioner (South Suburban Division) Bidisha Kalita. Gupta, said to be close to BJP leader Arjun Singh, is a party leader in the Bhatpara, Jagaddal area.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma, while inspecting Red Road’s security arrangements, had said that several people were identified from the footage and would be arrested soon. After a few hours of CP’s statement, the police conducted a raid at a location in Naihati and arrested Saha.