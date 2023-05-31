Nabajowar campaign: Abhishek to embark on a 19-km padayatra today

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will embark on a day-long padayatra from Chandipur to Nandigram on Thursday, as an integral part of the party’s Trinamool-e Nabojowar outreach campaign.

The padayatra (roadshow) holds great significance within the overarching Jono Sanjog Yatra, a 60-day long campaign aimed at establishing a direct connection with all 3,343 Gram Panchayats. Banerjee’s padayatra on foot will cover a distance of 19 km, traversing through 27 Gram Panchayats.

Starting from the base camp at Chandipur Cricket Ground, the Banerjee will walk through the region, before ending it at Nandigram Bus Stand. Throughout the roadshow, he will engage in a range of activities, including meeting locals, having tea with people, and conducting Jana Sanjog to foster direct and meaningful dialogues with the masses. Banerjee will take the opportunity to address the concerns of locals who have not yet received the allocated funds from the central government under the Awas Yojana.

The roadshow is expected to serve as a platform for Banerjee to interact with religious leaders representing various communities, emphasising the values of inclusivity and communal harmony.

A special ‘Shaheed Baithak’ has been organised in Nandigram on Thursday, where Abhishek Banerjee will pay homage to the brave martyrs of the historic Nandigram movement.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary held a roadshow in Khejuri on the 35th day of the Jana Sanjog Yatra on Wednesday. Earlier in the day he met fishermen in Khejuri who came to take part in the Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign.

“I met fishermen on the 35th day of Jana Sanjog Yatra who joined the Trainamool-e Nabajowar campaign. These people told me how the Trinamool Congress government has always stood beside them in every moment. They expressed their happiness. They also told me that they have come to show their solidarity with the government. They also said that they would extend all help to form people’s Panchayat,”

Banerjee spoke to the fishermen near the River Rasulpur in Khejuri for a long time. He heard about some of the difficulties of the fishermen’s community and assured all sorts of help. For the first time Banerjee on Wednesday took a boat ride under the “Trinamool-e-naba-jowar” campaign. He also held a massive roadshow in Kanthi North. A huge number of people turned up to see glimpses of Banerjee. He garlanded the bust of Birendranath Sasmal at a programme in Kanthi North as a part of the Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign.