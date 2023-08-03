Nabajagaran’s foundation day

On August 2, 1999, on the birth anniversary of the esteemed Indian chemist, historian, educationist, industrialist, and philanthropist Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, Nabajagaran was established. The organisation was founded with the noble mission of promoting and preserving Bengali culture while also fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship among Bengalis. The foundation day of Nabajagaran was celebrated in grand style on Wednesday evening at Sisir Mancha in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s warm wishes added to the significance of the day. In her message, CM recognised that, in addition to celebrating and preserving Bengali culture, the organisation also has a vital objective of nurturing a business-oriented mindset among Bengalis. Ashok Dasgupta, general secretary of Nabajagaran, couldn’t be present but sent a heartfelt message. He acknowledged the contributions of notable figures like Sunil Gangopadhyay, who played pivotal roles in Nabajagaran’s journey. His message also mentioned how Samar Nag, Satyabrata De, Satyam Roychowdhury, and Indranil Sen stepped forward to carry the torch of Nabajagaran’s mission. The event was made even more special by the felicitation of eminent author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, also known as Shankar, and legendary actress Sabitri Chattopadhyay. Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group and Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University, along with renowned Bengali author Prachet Gupta, felicitated Shankar. Actress Gargee Roychowdhury and Samar Nag, one of the founding members of Nabajagaran, felicitated the veteran actress. Mou Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of Techno India Group, extended a warm welcome to minister Indranil Sen



















