Nabadwip: Man assaulted to death

Kolkata: A man died after he was assaulted by his friend while consuming liquor together at Nabadwip in Nadia on Monday night.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Gobinda Debnath of Mahaprabhu Colony in Nabadwip was having liquor with his friend Guddu. It is alleged that while drinking, an altercation broke out between them over an unknown reason.

During the altercation, Guddu started assaulting Debnath with fists and blows and after getting hit on his chest, Debnath fell unconscious.

Other people present at the spot rushed Debnath to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. When others were busy with Debnath, Guddu managed to flee and a massive manhunt is on to nab him.