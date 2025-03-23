Nabadwip: Child ‘pushed’ into river by step-brother

Kolkata: A five-year-old boy drowned and is feared dead after his elder step brother allegedly pushed him into the Ganges in Nabadwip in Nadia on Saturday.

Joydeb Biswas of Chor Brahmapur is married to Bandana Biswas who is a divorcee. Her son from her first husband Suman Dutta lives elsewhere due to his profession. On Saturday, he came to meet Bandana and others, including his stepbrother in Nabadwip.

As it was his birthday, Dutta wanted to buy a cake for celebration and took his five-year-old step brother along. While availing a ferry service, suddenly Dutta pushed the child into the Ganges and jumped out of the ferry. As he was wearing a mask, nobody saw his face. Police were informed. Despite cops and Disaster Management Group (DMG) personnel trying to rescue the child, they failed. Meanwhile, when Dutta and the minor boy didn’t return home, Bandana tried to call her elder son but found the mobile phone switched off. After a while she came to know about the incident. Police are trying to trace the child and Dutta.