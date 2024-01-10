NAAC accreditation: Higher Edu dept gives hands-on training to colleges

The Higher Education department has started providing hands-on training to the higher educational institutions on methodology and preparation for getting themselves accredited by NAAC(National Assessment and Accreditation Council).

The state has set a target of NAAC accreditation for 100 per cent of colleges across the state by 2025. Basanti Devi College at Gariahat in Kolkata was the venue of such a workshop on Wednesday in which principals from 37 colleges in south Kolkata participated. There are around 10 to 12 odd colleges in south Kolkata that are yet to seek NAAC accreditation which is necessary not only for self-appraisal but also for seeking central grant “This is an excellent initiative by the Higher Education department in which hands-on training was provided to the colleges on how to prepare a self-study report. The colleges that have already been accredited were given lessons on how they can improve their self-study report for further improving their grading by NAAC,” Dr. Indrila Guha, principal of Basanti Devi College said. Jaydeep Sarangi, principal of New Alipore College, Tilak Chatterjee, principal of Bankim Sardar College, and Inspector of Colleges Debasish Biswas acted as a mentor in the workshop. On Tuesday, a similar hands-on training workshop was held at Bagbazar Women’s College in which 35 colleges in north Kolkata took part.

A senior official of the Higher Education department said that NAAC has provided grades to 77 odd colleges and workshops are being held in the district to ensure that these are properly equipped to get themselves graded by NAAC.

Around 22 colleges in the districts have hosted such one-day workshops for hands-on training. The central government awards ranks to the colleges based on seven-point criteria and 70 per cent of this depends on the self-appraisal report regarding year-long activities of the educational institutes. The remaining 30 per cent depends on the field visit by the NAAC team.

Factors like steps taken by a college for the upliftment of education standards and efforts towards industry-academia partnership for creating job opportunities for students are important for securing higher grades.