‘Na Khaunga’ cry hollow, says TMC after BJP MLA caught ‘taking bribe’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anti-corruption plank after a BJP MLA in Karnataka was allegedly caught accepting a bribe.



In a post on X, the TMC said the arrest of Shirahatti MLA Chandru Lamani contradicted the party’s repeated assertions of zero tolerance towards graft. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan: “Na khaunga, na khane doonga,” the TMC asked whether such incidents align with the promise of a “corruption-free India.”

Lokayukta police on Saturday said they caught BJP MLA Chandru Lamani allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of an alleged Rs 11 lakh bribe demand. The trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police following a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-I contractor from Chinchali in the district.

“Today, a successful trap was laid by the Gadag Lokayukta police station.

The accused public servant was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh,” officials said. A case has been registered under Section 7(a) read with 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Officials said the alleged bribe demand was linked to works under the Minor Irrigation Department, including the construction of retaining walls along a road.

According to them, Rs 11 lakh had been demanded from the contractor to execute the work, of which Rs 5 lakh was accepted during the trap.

The TMC stated that the development highlights the need for greater accountability and transparency in public life, emphasising that anti-corruption commitments must be reflected in action rather than rhetoric.