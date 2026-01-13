N Dinajpur to host Int’l Bogiya Bhawaiya Fest on Jan 15-16

Raiganj: To promote the Rajbanshi culture, language, history and folk traditions, a grand two-day-long International Bogiya Bhawaiya Festival will be held on January 15 and 16 at Meerdighi under Karandighi block of North Dinajpur district.

The festival will be inaugurated on Thursday by Bangshibadan Barman, chairman of the Rajbanshi Development and Cultural Board.

Bhawaiya, a popular Rajbanshi folk song, will be the main attraction of the festival. Originating in North Bengal, Bhawaiya is known for its soulful and plaintive melodies, often sung from

a woman’s perspective and reflecting themes of love, separation and the hardships of rural life.

Mohanlal Singha, president of the Bogiya Bhawaiya Festival Committee, said: “This year marks the 9th edition of the international festival.

Along with Bhawaiya songs, various traditional Rajbanshi folk dances such as Kushan Nritya, Hudum Nritya and Boirati Nritya will be performed.

Scholars, poets and writers will also present their literary works during the two-day event from our neighbouring country Nepal, and different states like Assam, Mizoram and Meghalaya.”