N Dinajpur: Storm, rain wreak havoc on maize crops

Raiganj: In a major blow to farmers of North Dinajpur district, continuous storms and heavy rains over the past few days have caused widespread damage to maize crops just ahead of the harvest season. Thousands of farmers across the district are now facing severe losses and are appealing to the government for compensation.

According to reports, maize is cultivated in over 1,28,000 hectares of land across all nine blocks of the district. With maize being more profitable than many other crops, its cultivation has seen a steady rise in recent years.

Khokan Das, a farmer of Raiganj, said: “We cultivated maize on our six bigha plot. Just before the harvest, rain and storms ruined our crops. Water accumulated in the field and the maize has started to rot. We are facing a huge loss. We urge the agricultural officials to ensure government compensation else our families will go hungry.”

Priyanath Das, Deputy Director of Agriculture for North Dinajpur, stated: “We have received reports of water accumulation up to 3 to 4 feet in several maize fields, which has damaged both the plants and the crops. Our teams are currently visiting the affected areas and advising farmers to harvest whatever they can immediately. A joint team will soon assess the extent of the damage.”