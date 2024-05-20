N Dinajpur: Several huts damaged in thunderstorm

Raiganj: Numerous huts were damaged in a thunderstorm coupled with heavy rain that lashed out affecting villages, including Chakulia, Balancha, Balabari and Velaguchi under Goalpokhar-II Block of North Dinajpur district in the wee hours of Monday.



Rain water stagnated in paddy and maize fields. Many trees were uprooted on the roads owing to which roads remained blocked for hours. Some people also received injuries with tin roofs falling on them.

The officials of Goalpokhar-II Block visited the places and provided necessary relief materials to the affected families on Monday.

Makshud Alam, a resident of Balabari, said: “At around 12.30 am on Monday, a thunderstorm broke out and continued throughout the night, till dawn. Tin roofs were blown off. We received minor injuries too. Water stagnated on paddy and maize fields in our village that will create problems during harvesting.”

Mahammad Tayab, a resident of Balancha village, said: “Our asbestos roof was shattered into pieces. Two persons in our village were injured after a part of a wall caved in on them. They had a narrow escape. Trees and electric poles were uprooted.”

Shyamal Mandal, BDO Goalpokhar-II Block, said: “The storm passed through the eastern side of our block. Some villages, including Chakulia, Balibari, Balancha have been affected. Around 100 huts have been partially damaged. There is no major damage to crops and vegetables. Our officers are visiting the places and preparing a report of the damage which will be sent to the district administration soon.”