N Dinajpur: New train halts bring relief amid fog disruptions

Raiganj: Railway authorities have announced new stoppages for several trains at stations in North Dinajpur, bringing some relief amid the ongoing cancellation of passenger train services owing to dense fog.

The Tambaram–Silghat Express will now halt at Dalkhola; Malda Town–NJP Intercity Express at Panjipara, and both up and down Balurghat–Siliguri and Radhikapur–Siliguri Intercity trains at Kanki.

The Lokmanya Tilak–Dibrugarh Express will stop at Aluabari Road Junction, while the Radhikapur–Howrah Kulik Express will halt at Bangalbari.

Raiganj MP Kartik Chandra Paul said: “I had raised these demands with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who approved the new stoppages to improve connectivity for residents of the district.”

Meanwhile, passengers from different parts of North Dinajpur district, including Radhikapur, Kaliyaganj and Raiganj, are facing severe hardship following the suspension of passenger train services due to dense fog.

Railways has suspended the 75751 up Telta–Radhikapur passenger and the 75752 down Radhikapur–Telta passenger trains from January 8 to 12. Earlier, the Siliguri–Radhikapur Intercity Express remained suspended from January 1 to 5.

Raiganj Merchants’ Association secretary Atanubandhu Lahiri said: “Passengers travelling from Radhikapur, Kaliyaganj and Raiganj to different parts of Bihar are suffering greatly due to the cancellation of these trains”.