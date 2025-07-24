N Dinajpur: Names of 2 B’deshis in voter list triggers debate

Raiganj: A major controversy erupted in North Dinajpur after two Bangladesh nationals were reportedly found listed as voters in Chhoto Hassan under Goalpokhar-II block. The individuals, identified as Krishnakanta Bain and his wife Shilpi Mandal, both Bangladeshi citizens holding valid passports, were traced in the electoral roll of the region.

According to official sources, the matter came to light when the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) informed the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Subsequently, the state election authorities initiated an inquiry and began the process to delete their names after verification. It has also been revealed that the couple managed to obtain an Aadhar card and other required documents from India, raising serious concerns about procedural lapses.

The revelation has triggered a debate in the locality over the integrity of the electoral process. Authorities have pledged strict action to prevent such lapses in future. Local sources said the couple has been residing in Bangladesh for several years. Bishnu Bain, the younger brother of Krishna Kanta and a resident of Chhoto Hassan, expressed shock over the issue and said: “My elder brother and his wife have been living in Bangladesh for a long time. They visited here in 2010 for treatment, but we don’t know how their names appeared in the voter list. We have had no contact with them for years.”

Marangma Hembran, Pradhan of Surjapur-II Gram Panchayat, under which the village falls, confirmed awareness of the matter and said: “We have instructed our local member to investigate. After receiving a detailed report, we will urge authorities to remove their names from the list.”

Haripada Biswas, Booth Level Officer of Hasan FP School booth, admitted the irregularity and stated: “The issue has been brought to our notice. We are trying to trace how this mistake occurred. Their names will be deleted following the Election Commission’s prescribed procedure.”