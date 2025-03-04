N Dinajpur: Help desk & 24x7 control room service launched at CMOH office

Raiganj: In a significant move to enhance public access to healthcare information, the North Dinajpur Health department has inaugurated a help desk and a 24/7 control room at the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) in Karnajora.

These facilities, operational from Monday, aim to provide residents with timely information on government healthcare services, including ambulance availability, NischayYan services and blood requirements for patients.

The establishment of the help desk and control room underscores the district Health department’s commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and responsiveness for the community.

District health officials noted that numerous individuals visit the Chief Medical Officer of Health office daily seeking information on various health schemes such as Sishu Sathi, Swastha Sathi and maternity benefits.

Previously, many faced challenges navigating the system to gather necessary information.

The newly-established help desk is designed to streamline this process, ensuring visitors receive accurate and prompt assistance.

Puran Kumar Sharma, the Chief Medical Officer of Health for North Dinajpur, highlighted the benefits of the new services, stating: “Residents of the district will no longer have to wait to obtain health-related information from our office.

By approaching the help desk attendant, they can easily access all necessary details. Additionally, for urgent needs like blood for patients in Raiganj Medical college & Hospital and other government hospitals of the district or requirements for Nischay Yan, our free ambulance service, individuals can

receive comprehensive information by contacting our

control room.

We anticipate that these services will instill hope and confidence among the residents.”