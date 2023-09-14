N Dinajpur: Health officials to collect night blood sample for filariasis

Raiganj: Health officials of North Dinajpur district have decided to start facilities for collecting blood samples at night to detect filarial patients in the district.



Four blood sample collection camps will be held on September 21 and 22 in Hemtabad and Kaliyaganj blocks. An intensive campaign is being held to make people aware about the disease. Assistance has been sought from the locals to make this night blood sample collection camp successful.

It was reported that a considerable number of residents are being affected by filarial diseases in different parts of the district.

Along with the blood sample collection camp, awareness against the disease has been planned also.

Kaliyaganj Seikh Musrile Rahaman, Block Medical Officer of Health said” “On September 22 and 23 we will organise blood sample collection camps at Moroadangi and Uttar Mirzapur areas at night. Blood samples will be collected from the residents above 20 years of age. Our health workers will collect blood from 8 pm to midnight. Similar camps will be held later in other places on the block. This initiative is to know about the present status of filarial disease-affected patients in our block.”

Ansarul Hoque, Block Medical Officer of Health of Hemtabad said: “We decided to hold blood sample collection against filariasis at Kantor and Nowda villages in our Hemtabad block on September 22 and 23. We have provisions to collect the blood of around 300 persons from these two places.”