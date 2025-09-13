Raiganj: In a major relief for affected educators, the District Primary School Council (DPSC) of North Dinajpur has initiated the process to reinstate untainted jobless high school teachers back to their former positions in primary schools. This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the 2016 High School Teacher Recruitment Panel by the School Service Commission (SSC) over alleged irregularities.

The Supreme Court has granted untainted teachers who were previously employed in primary schools an opportunity to return to their earlier positions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also directed the state education officials to facilitate this process and ensure that eligible teachers are given rejoining opportunities without further delay. Subhankar Sarkar, one of the affected teachers, expressed relief and hope and said: “I was a primary school teacher before I joined as a Life Science teacher in a high school in 2016. I am untainted but lost my job after the Supreme Court cancelled the entire panel for its alleged irregularities.

I appeared for the new SSC examination for Class IX and X teacher posts held on September 7, 2025, and will also appear for the Class XI and XII teacher examination. The court’s decision provides a ray of hope during these anxious times.”

Nijamuddin Ali, Chairman of the District Primary School Council, stated: “A comprehensive list of 130 such teachers has been prepared after thorough verification.

We received official guidelines from the Commissioner of School Education, instructing us to facilitate the rejoining process for eligible teachers. We are also intimating such untainted teachers with a message to join their old places of work.”