N Dinajpur DM visits Bindol village on bicycle

Raiganj: In a unique initiative to enhance public relations, North Dinajpur District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena on Monday visited Bindol village, riding a bicycle, and spent time at a local tea stall, interacting with common people.

During the visit, he enquired whether the residents were receiving the benefits of various state government schemes and services.

The District Magistrate emphasised the simplicity of this approach, stating: “We are meeting people informally to strengthen public relations. Through discussions, we are understanding their concerns and gathering information on whether government facilities are reaching them properly.”

He also assured the residents that any difficulties highlighted during these interactions would be addressed promptly.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the administration and the people, ensuring transparency and accountability. The District Magistrate plans to extend this outreach programme to other parts of the district in the coming days.

By personally visiting rural areas and listening to the grievances of the public, the administration hopes to foster trust and ensure better service delivery.