N Dinajpur dist library turns ray of hope for job aspirants

raiganj: Career Guide Section and Study Corner of North Dinajpur District Library is showing a ray of hope to the unemployed youths of the district. For the first time, 14 job aspirants got success after studying there.



There are various reference books, magazines and journals in this section. The purpose behind setting up this Career Guide Section and Study Corner was to create a suitable environment for students so that they can study and prepare themselves for various government job exams.

According to North Dinajpur District Library authorities, 7 aspirants have passed the TATE exam, 1 has passed the Clerk’s exam, 4 aspirants have passed the preliminary of Combined Graduate Laval and 2 aspirants have passed the Railway exam.

Kingsuk Maiti, SDO Raiganj stated: “Our district library keeps a lot of books and journals. I have visited the library several times. I saw many children coming here and studying quietly. 14 job aspirants passed multiple job exams. We are very happy that children are getting success just by using library books.”