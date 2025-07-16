N Dinajpur: Class 8 student abducted in broad daylight, dumped

Raiganj: Panic gripped Durgapur village under the Itahar Police jurisdiction of North Dinajpur after a Class 8 student was abducted in broad daylight on Monday, sending shockwaves through the community.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the boy was returning home from school. While waiting for a Toto, he was suddenly accosted by five men who forcibly pushed him into a waiting car and sped away toward Raiganj. The boy was later dumped around 10 km away at Subashganj in Raiganj.

Local residents have urged the administration to tighten security on school routes. Parents demanded immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Police appealed to persons with relevant information regarding this case to come forward and share information in order to bring the culprits to justice swiftly.

The boy, who miraculously escaped unhurt, narrated his ordeal to the police. “After school ended, I was waiting for a Toto when five men grabbed me and dragged me into a car. They drove toward Raiganj. At one point, I heard them speaking to someone over the phone. Then they stopped near Subashganj and threw me out on the roadside before speeding away. Locals rescued me and handed me over to the police. The miscreants were unknown to me,” he said.

Sukumar Ghosh, Inspector-in-Charge of Itahar Police Station, stated: “We are conducting a thorough investigation. No eyewitnesses have come forward yet. Our team is scanning hours of CCTV footage from the route to identify the culprits. We appeal to anyone with relevant information to assist us in bringing the suspects to justice.”