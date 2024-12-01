N Dinajpur: 20 kids hospitalised after consuming poisonous fruits

Raiganj: A wave of tension gripped Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district as 20 students from Class I to IV at Bimalpara Chauli FP School fell seriously ill after consuming poisonous fruits near the school premises. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, leaving

the village in shock.

The children began experiencing severe abdominal pain and vomiting shortly after returning home from school. They were initially rushed to Kunor Primary Health Centre. However, the condition of eight students worsened, prompting their transfer to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for advanced care.

Suvojit Roy, a concerned guardian, shared his harrowing experience: “My son started vomiting and complained of severe abdominal pain after returning from school. He told us that he, along with other children, ate some unknown fruits from a tree near the school. We immediately took him to the hospital, where he was later referred to Raiganj Medical College.”

Another guardian, Ananta Roy, criticised the school’s negligence, stating: “The children ate those poisonous fruits while at school. The teachers should have been more vigilant. This could have turned into a catastrophic incident due to their carelessness.” Banshi Debsharma, headmaster of Bimalpara Chauli FP School, explained the situation: “The children somehow entered an abandoned house behind the school without our knowledge. Upon returning home, they fell ill and were admitted to the hospital. We immediately visited the hospital to meet the students and consulted with the doctors. Thankfully, they were kept under observation and were discharged on Sunday morning.”