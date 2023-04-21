N Bengal Univ forms panel to review NAAC evaluation report

SILIGURI: University of North Bengal had constituted an Expert Committee in order to review the 4th Cycle of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation report of the university, which was held in June 2020. The Committee has professionals, who will help for better planning for the next assessment cycle.



The first visit of the Committee will be held from April 26 to 28, wherein they will examine the last Self Study Report remarks as well as improvements made by the varsity in the last year. The committee will also suggest measures required for further improvement as far as NAAC score is concerned. “Our aim is to take NBU to the highest level for providing quality education and research. This committee is constituted by nominating nationally renowned members who will review the last report and suggest improvements to obtain better scores in the next cycle of NAAC evaluation,” said Om Prakash Mishra, the Vice-Chancellor of NBU. The university was earlier ranked by NAAC as an “A” grade university, but the rank dropped to “B++” in 2020. R K Chauhan, former Secretary of UGC, Dr. K K Mishra, Director, Accreditation, Chitkara University, Punjab, Prof. Vir Bala Agarwal, Himachal Pradesh University are members of the Committee. Prof. B K Punia, former Vice-Chancellor of M.D. University, Haryana will be present through virtual mode.

Ranjita Chakraborty, Department of Political Science is coordinating the visit. The University has issued a notice for the presence of every faculty and teachers during the Expert Committee visit.