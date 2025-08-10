N Bengal to begin experimental cultivation of monsoon onions

Jalpaiguri: To ensure a steady supply of onions in the market throughout the year, the Horticulture department will introduce monsoon onion cultivation in North Bengal for the first time. The initiative involves the experimental farming of the “Agri Found Dark Red” variety in five districts, with free seed distribution scheduled for mid-August.

Currently, North Bengal depends on supplies from Nashik and other states during the monsoon, often leading to price hikes. Locally, onions are not grown in the monsoon season due to climatic challenges. Officials hope this new initiative will ensure a steady supply and stabilise prices.

Under the plan, seeds will be sown in August on elevated plots covered with polythene sheets to prevent water damage. By September, the seedlings will be transplanted to the fields. “Onions can be harvested within 90 days of transplanting. This will not only bridge the supply gap during the monsoon but also boost farmers’ income,” said Khurshid Alam, Assistant Director of the Horticulture department.

The improved red onion seeds were developed by the National Horticulture Research Foundation, Nashik, and have already shown promising results in South Bengal. Encouraged by this success, the department is now extending the projectto the north.

According to Alam, one kilogram of seeds can cultivate onions on one bigha of land, yielding about 40 quintals. If the trial succeeds, cultivation will be expanded across the region. Seed distribution will cover Malda (300 kg), Jalpaiguri (200 kg), Alipurduar (100 kg), North Dinajpur (110 kg), and South Dinajpur (50 kg). All seeds will be provided free of cost to farmers.

Officials believe this project could mark the beginning of seasonal onion farming in North Bengal, reducing dependence on imports and giving local growers a profitable crop option during the monsoon months.