Mystery shrouds death of Khardah student

Kolkata: A 16-year-old boy died in mysterious circumstances on Saturday morning after being found with injuries in Khardah’s Patulia. The boy, who had injuries on his hands and legs, was found under a mango tree near his house, it was reported. He appeared in the class 10 board exams this year, and his results were declared on Friday. “He was extremely happy after seeing his results. We all went to bed in good spirits. Then, early in the morning, we found him injured beneath the tree. Doctors told us his bones were shattered from the waist down. We don’t know what happened,” his father, Shambhu Chowdhury, reportedly said.

“We hope the police find out the truth,” he added. After being found in the morning, he was taken to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared brought dead, it is learnt. His body was then sent for post-mortem examination, said sources.