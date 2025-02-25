Mystery shrouds death of class VII student at school

Raiganj: In a tragic incident at Angel Memorial Public School (a private-run school) in Raniganj, Dalkhola, a 13-year-old Class VII student, Mahamad Asraf, passed away after falling ill in the school hostel. The boy’s father, Mahamad Nyme, has lodged a complaint with Dalkhola police, seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son’s death.

According to Nyme, he admitted his son to the school’s hostel approximately a month ago. On February 16, the child was kept in the school in good health at that time.

On Saturday night, the school authorities informed him that Asraf had sustained a leg injury while playing and subsequently fell seriously ill. The boy was first taken to Karandighi Rural Hospital, then referred to Kishanganj MGM & Lions Hospital and finally to Islampur Subdivisional Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Nyme expressed doubts about the school’s explanation, stating: “The school authorities informed us that he fell ill after getting hurt on the leg while playing with other children. But it cannot be the reason for the death of my son.”

He has urged the police to investigate the true cause of his son’s death and take appropriate action against the school authorities.

In response, the school’s chairman, Mahammad Abbasuddin, recounted the events, stating that Asraf injured his leg while playing on a cot in the hostel.

After applying pain relief medicine, the boy began vomiting a few hours later. Despite efforts to provide medical care, Abbasuddin suggested that an underlying health condition might have contributed to the student’s death.

A police official from Dalkhola Police Station confirmed receipt of the father’s complaint and stated that an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the student’s death.