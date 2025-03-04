Mystery deepens into unnatural deaths of 3 of a family in Jaldapara

Alipurduar: The mystery surrounding the unnatural deaths of a mahout’s mother, brother and son at a government Forest department quarter in the Madarihat Range of Jaldapara Forest Division continues to deepen.

According to police sources, three deep wounds were found on the body of Binod Oraon’s son, Vivek Oraon — two on the chest and one on the neck. Investigators are now certain that the teenager was killed with a sharp weapon. Additionally, the presence of blood-stained foam on the face of Binod’s mother has strengthened suspicions of poisoning.

Despite extensive searches on Tuesday, police officials were unable to recover the murder weapon from the scene. The case has taken another twist as Binod’s brother Rabi’s smartphone has gone missing, further intensifying suspicions. Authorities are also considering questioning Mahout Binod Oraon and his wife, Pushpa, as part of the inquiry.

On Tuesday, a team of doctors conducted autopsies on the three bodies at Maharaja Nripendra Narayan Medical College in Cooch Behar. Investigators are now awaiting the full autopsy report for crucial leads. Speaking on the matter, District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi said: “We are examining all possible angles and moving forward with the investigation.

We hope to unravel the mystery soon.”