Mysterious ‘money rain’ in Habibpur leaves villagers baffled

Malda: It is now raining money in Malda. A peculiar and inexplicable phenomenon has gripped the quiet village of Chatianagachhi in Habibpur, Malda. According to villagers, coins and currency notes have been mysteriously “raining” from the sky since Monday evening, causing a stir in the area.

Eyewitnesses claim that 1, 5, and even 10-rupee coins, along with 10 and 20-rupee notes, were seen falling from above. The incident has drawn a significant crowd, with villagers scrambling to collect the money. “It’s as if someone is throwing it, but we can’t see anyone,” remarked a local resident. The phenomenon has left many wondering whether this is a supernatural event or a mischievous prank. Some villagers believe it to be a divine occurrence, while others suspect human intervention. Speculation is rife, with some suggesting that someone deliberately scattered the money to create chaos or amusement.

Manoj Kanjilal, BDO Habibpur, has alerted police to prevent any disruption to public order. Habibpur police have increased surveillance in the area, and officials have urged people not to jump to conclusions without proper investigation.

Meanwhile, representatives from the Paschim Banga Vigyan Mancha have shown interest in the event. “This is likely a man-made act. We will investigate the root cause of this incident. A team will inspect the happenings on Wednesday afternoon and evening,” said Sunil Das, district secretary of the organization.

Despite the excitement, authorities have warned villagers to maintain calm and avoid any law-and-order issues. The source of the “money rain” remains unknown, and experts are working to unravel the mystery behind this bizarre occurrence.