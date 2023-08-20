Mysterious death of woman in Siliguri

siliguri: Mystery surrounded the death of a woman at Arvindapally in Siliguri. According to the Forensic department of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, the woman has been murdered. Forensic officials and fingerprint specialists from Kolkata have been summoned to Siliguri to investigate the case and are expected to arrive today.



The deceased has been identified as Soma Sarkar (51 years). The woman had been living alone in an apartment in Arvindapally area. She had a boutique selling clothes. Her daughter had shifted to Shiv Mandir after her marriage.

On Saturday morning, when the woman did not answer the phone calls, her daughter called a neighbour. When the neighbour went to the apartment, she found the door closed from outside. Upon opening it, she went inside and found the woman dead on the bed.

After getting the news, the police from Siliguri police station reached the spot. There was a deep strangulation mark on the neck of the woman and several scratch marks on her body. A gold chain which she had been wearing was also missing. A small rope was also found in the room.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the woman could have been murdered.

Police suspect that Rajiv Majumder, a trader who has a medicine shop on the ground floor of the apartment, could be involved in the case. The police have started interrogating him.

Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Commissioner of Police, said: “It is a case of suspected murder. A murder case has been lodged by the daughter of the deceased. Investigation is underway.”