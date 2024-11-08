Mysterious death of doctor in Jhargram

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a doctor of Jhargram Medical College and Hospital was found inside a lodge in Jhargram on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Dipra Bhattacharya, a resident of Behala was a senior resident doctor at the Jhargram Medical College and Hospital and was posted at the Anesthesia department for almost a year. He used to stay at a room in the said lodged from where his body was recovered.

On Thursday afternoon, Bhattacharya’s wife received a message on her mobile from the doctor where it was mentioned that he was leaving forever and some other words. When her calls to Bhattacharya remained unanswered, she informed one of his friends who rushed to the lodge. After Bhattacharya’s friend along with the owner of the lodge broke the door they found him lying unconscious on the bed. He was rushed to the Jhargram Hospital where Bhattacharya was declared brought dead.

During the probe, police found an ampule of ketamine and a syringe from beside the body. Police also found a letter where Bhattacharya had written several things about some personal issues and frustration about his workplace. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. “We are probing to find out the angles mentioned in the suicide note. As of now no complaints have been lodged in the incident,” said a police officer of Jhargram Police.

It may be mentioned that a high dose of ketamine stops the muscles from moving which often leads to respiratory paralysis and subsequently the person dies.