Mysterious death of Air Force personnel in Hasimara

Alipurduar: An Air Force personnel was found dead at the Hasimara Air Force station in Alipurduar on Tuesday night, reportedly from a self-inflicted gunshot wound using his service revolver. Preliminary investigations by police suggest it may have been a suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Pulkit Tak (28), a Corporal at Hasimara and resident of Sipai, Rajasthan. Fellow personnel heard a gunshot and found him in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to Hasimara Air Force Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Authorities were informed immediately.

Police from the Hasimara Outpost registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body to Alipurduar District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Paritosh Mondal, Superintendent of the district hospital, said: “The deceased had a gunshot wound on the chest, with the bullet passing through. It is most likely a suicide, but the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem.”

Senior Air Force officials declined to comment. Police continue investigating all angles to determine the exact circumstancesof the incident.