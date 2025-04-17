Mysterious death of a youth in Patuli

Kolkata: Under mysterious circumstances, the body of a youth was recovered from near his residence in Patuli on Wednesday.

The family members have alleged that the deceased was murdered by his friends. However, police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Toton Aich of Rabindrapally in Patuli went for a picnic with his friends on Tuesday, the first day of the Bengali New Year. But he did not return home.

On Wednesday morning, neighbours of Aich found him lying dead.

When his friends with whom he had gone for the picnic were asked about what happened, they reportedly told Aich’s family that they had gone to the Baghajatin Bazar area on the night of the picnic where a clash had broken out with another group. Some of the friends reportedly said that Aich was drunk and that might have led to his death.

However, Aich’s family suspect that he was murdered by his friends over some issues. Police have started an investigation to find out whether Aich was murdered or died due to some other reasons.