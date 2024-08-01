Mysterious death of a woman in Picnic Garden

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the death of a woman aged about 25 years inside a flat in Picnic Garden area under jurisdiction of Tiljala police station on Wednesday.



However, the live-in partner of the woman is missing.

According to sources, the woman identified as Meena Kumar used to work in a bar in the city. For the past

several days, she was staying in a rented flat in Picnic Garden with a youth who was her live-in partner.

Sources informed that the deceased woman’s sister who lives in Bengaluru reportedly received a call on Wednesday from Meena’s live-in partner who claimed that she has committed suicide by hanging herself.

After that Meena’s sister called her neighbours who subsequently called the cops after not getting any response from her despite repeated knocking on the door. After the police opened the door, they found her hanging.

It is alleged that there was an injury mark on the deceased’s neck. But it is not clear whether it is a ligature mark or any other injury. The body has been sent for autopsy.