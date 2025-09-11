Mysterious death of 22-yr-old housewife sparks outcry

Malda: Tension gripped Bangitola village under Kaliachak-II block after the mysterious death of a 22-year-old housewife, identified as Lovely Mondal. The victim, who was seven months pregnant, was found dead at her in-laws’ home on Tuesday evening.

Lovely, a resident of Chaudhuri Tola in Bangitola, had married Sujan Mondal of Gosaihat about a year ago after a love affair. However, family members alleged that quarrels and disputes became frequent soon after the marriage.

“They used to harass my daughter and pressured her to bring money from us,” claimed Lovely’s father, Pratap Mondal.

While the in-laws maintained that Lovely had taken her own life by hanging, her family strongly rejected the claim. “My daughter did not commit suicide. She was suffocated to death by her husband and mother-in-law,” alleged her father. Acting on the complaint, police from Mothabari Police Station detained Lovely’s husband and mother-in-law for questioning. “We have sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated,” said a police officer.

The incident has triggered shock and outrage in the locality, with villagers demanding justice for the young woman and strict punishment for those responsible.