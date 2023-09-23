Myanmar national abducted from Shantiniketan; victim was student of VBU

Kolkata: A student of Visva Bharati University (VBU) who had come from Myanmar was reportedly abducted from his place of stay in Shantiniketan on Thursday. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.



Sources said the abducted student identified as ‘Panna’ from Myanmar is a final year Phd scholar in Sanskrit. He is living in Shantiniketan for the past 10 years at Indirapally on rent. On Thursday, around 2pm, a group of miscreants arrived at Indirapally and began searching for him with his photograph. They learnt the location of his house and went there. It is alleged that Panna was abducted along with his mobile phone. His roommate informed the university.

As soon as the university authority came to know about the incident, a complaint was lodged via email at the Shantiniketan police station. Police have started a probe. Superintendent of Police, Birbhum, Raj Narayan Mukherjee said: “a case has been registered. We are investigating it and trying to find the student.”