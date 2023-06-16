‘My political facet changed after taking part in drive’

Kolkata: The mass outreach programme of the ruling party — Jana Sanjog Yata ended in South 24-Parganas’ Kakdwip on the 51st day of the campaign with both Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee attending the event.



While addressing the event, Abhishek Banerjee said he has transformed into a different persona after conducting the mass outreach programme throughout the state for the past two months.

He said: “My entire political dimension has changed after taking part in the programme. When the event started, I was a different Abhishek but now I am a different person. I have seen people from all walks of life coming to me, responding in a positive manner with elderly people showering blessings on me.”

Banerjee, however, attacked the CBI and ED saying: “More they served notice to me; the Trinamool-e Nabajowar campaign got consolidated with more people coming out in our support. We received an unprecedented response from the people in every part of the state during our campaign. People from the western districts joined the programme braving 44 degree Celsius temperature. It is evident from the reaction I received; the people of Bengal will keep Trinamool Congress in their hearts for the next 50 years. The journey of Bengal’s development will continue with Mamata Banerjee in the front. I have covered 4,578 kms during the campaign in the past two months. People have accepted us.”

Abhishek embarked on Jana Sanjog Yatra from Cooch Behar on April 25 and concluded it in South 24-Parganas after taking part in various programmes throughout the state for connecting with the local people at the grassroots level to strengthen the party’s organisation across the region.

Jana Sanjog Yatra, along with the Grambanglar Motamot, is a part of Bengal’s ruling party initiative Trinamool-e-Nabajowar, to try and galvanize the party’s support base ahead of rural polls this year.

Social media remained abuzz with “BanglayJonoJowar” receiving over 1 lakh tweets, placing it in the first position across Kolkata and West Bengal and second position across the country.

“Netizens openly spoke in favour of Abhishek Banerjee’s Jono Sanjog Yatra. Banerjee’s padayatra was a significant component of the Jono Sanjog Yatra and has established a direct connection with the people of Bengalm said a press statement issued by Trinamool.

“There could be no better way to culminate my #JonoSanjogYatra. This moment will stay with me forever. Thank you, Didi!” Abhishek tweeted.