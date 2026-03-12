My journey with Bengal not over: Ex-Guv Bose

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose on Wednesday described the state as his “second home” and said that although his tenure has ended, his association with Bengal would continue.



In an open letter to the people of the state, Bose expressed gratitude for the warmth and support he received during his tenure, saying his journey with Bengal was “far from over.”

“Though my term has come to a close, my journey in West Bengal is far from over. I shall continue to be associated with West Bengal — my second home — as its integral part,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure, Bose said he travelled across the state over the past three years and interacted with people from different walks of life.

“Friends, over the past three years, I have had the occasion to tour the length and breadth of the state and interact with people. I shared meals with people in their thatched huts, read with young scholars and interacted with learned men and women,” he said. Recalling those interactions, Bose said he would cherish the memories. “I remember my sister’s embrace, that little boy’s pat on my back, that youngster’s firm handshake and the powerful message conveyed by a distant raised hand,” he said. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi and citing a poem by Rabindranath Tagore, Bose reflected on his experiences in Bengal and expressed confidence that the state would reach greater heights.

Bose concluded by praying for the prosperity and well-being of the people of the state, invoking the blessings of Goddess Durga and ending his message with “Vande Mataram”.

Bose, who had been serving as Governor since November 2022, resigned on March 5, nearly 18 months before the completion of his term. He has been replaced by R. N. Ravi, who has taken charge as the new Governor.