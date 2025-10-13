‘My Bharat NSS Award’: Siliguri’s Anup Biswas felicitated by President Murmu

Siliguri: Anup Biswas, a resident of Binay More under Ward No. 36 in Siliguri, has made the entire city and state proud after being conferred with the prestigious ‘My Bharat NSS Award’ for his “outstanding contribution” to society at a young age.

The award was presented to him by President of India Droupadi Murmu on October 6 during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

Anup and his family expressed their happiness and gratitude after receiving the honour. “I was not expecting this award—it was beyond my imagination. This has boosted my confidence and sense of responsibility towards society. Social work is my passion,” said the 21-year-old awardee.

Anup began his journey of social service at a very young age. Since the age of 18, he has been a regular blood donor, contributing to various blood donation camps across the region. To date, he has donated blood 12 times. A former student of Surya Sen College, Siliguri, Anup was an active member of the National Service Scheme (NSS), where his passion for community service took root.

Over the years, Anup has taken part in numerous social initiatives — helping people during crises, arranging relief materials, donating blood, and supporting education for underprivileged children. Along with his associates, he established a free coaching centre named ‘Pathshala’ in Siliguri, where they provide free education to children from underprivileged backgrounds.

In another noble initiative, Anup launched a Bike Ambulance Service in Siliguri to provide emergency medical assistance to patients in need.

Currently pursuing his Master’s degree in Social Studies from Netaji Subhas Open University, Anup aspires to expand his social work network in the future.

He shared that he received an email on September 18 informing him that he had been selected for the national award through his exemplary contributions.