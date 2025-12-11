MV-26 violence a result of ‘genocidal mindset’: TMC attack Odisha govt

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday attacked the BJP government in Odisha in reference to Malkangiri’s MV-26 village incident saying “this happens when genocidal mindset gains administrative power.”

The ruling party in Bengal also alleged that a Bengali settlement in Odisha’s Malkangiri was “turned into a funeral pyre”. Tension gripped Odisha’s Malkangiri district after the murder of a tribal woman and the recovery of her headless body sparked violent clashes between two villages. The clashes prompted the police to impose prohibitory orders and a 24-hour internet shutdown on Monday.

Home to Bengali-origin settlers, Malkangiri village-26 now lies in ruins where thousands of tribal men and women from Rakhelguda village vandalised and torched more than 160 houses after the beheading of an Advasi woman.

Trinamool Congress asked questions of the Odisha administration as to why it remained silent when the incident took place.

“And where was @MohanMOdisha’s administration while the fires raged? Standing by. Watching. Allowing. Enabling. The State machinery folded its arms and abdicated every constitutional duty, granting the mobs a free pass to erase an entire settlement from the map,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.

“Yet, these very same Bangla-Birodhi Zamindars will slither back into Bengal before elections, hands folded, voices trembling, begging for votes. When they do, Bengal must remember MV-26. Bengal must remember the massacre. And Bengal must answer them the way only Bengal can,” it further added.

“What unfolded in Malkangiri’s MV-26 village is a chilling preview of a state-engineered ethnic purge, overseen by a Party that has made its contempt for Bengalis a core ideological principle.

This is what happens when a genocidal mindset gains administrative power. An entire Bengali settlement in Odisha was turned into a funeral pyre, 180 homes burnt to cinders, families chased out as mobs, emboldened by Double Engine intolerance, went berserk with impunity,” Trinamool Congress alleged.