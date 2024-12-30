Mutilated human body parts found from pond

Kolkata: Tension spread at Hridaypur in Barasat on Saturday morning after three sacks containing mutilated human body parts were found floating in a pond.

According to sources, for the past few days three sacks were seen floating in a pond at the Ward 35 of Barasat Municipality area. On Saturday morning, local residents experienced a strong foul smell coming from those sacks. Suspecting something fishy, police were informed.

A little while later, cops arrived at the spot and subsequently called a diver. After the sacks were fished out and opened, several body parts were recovered.

Though police questioned a few local residents who live in the vicinity, nobody could provide any lead to the cops. Police have recovered the mutilated body parts and sent them for autopsy. It is suspected that the person was killed and the body was mutilated to hide the identity. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to find out any suspicious movement in the past few days.