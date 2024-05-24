Mutation docu handed over to Ramakrishna Mission

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, handed over land mutation documents of “Sewak Bhawan” to the authorities of Ramakrishna Mission (RKM) on Friday.



He, along with Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Pratul Chakraborty, chairman of and almost all the councilors went to ‘Sewak Bhawan’, on Sevoke Road Siliguri, where they officially handed over the documents to Swami Shivapremananda, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, Jalpaiguri, following legal procedures. “The ashram authorities had applied for a mutation document from SMC for this property recently. The Chief Minister had instructed us to do the work at the earliest and hand over the document. Therefore, I along with nearly the full house of 37 councillors came here and handed over the document,” said Gautam Deb.

After the incident of vandalising the Sewak Bhawan occurred on May 19, police arrested five people and the ashram authorities reclaimed the property. Another mutation document will also be issued within a few days by the Block Land and Land Reforms Office, said Swami Shivapremananda.

“I am happy that the Mayor himself handed over the documents to us. We will urge the police and administration to increase security and make sure that no such incident occurs in future,” the Swamiji added.