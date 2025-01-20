Mustard farmers in Tapan fear lower yield

BALURGHAT: Tapan block of South Dinajpur has seen an increase in mustard cultivation this year. However, farmers are concerned about a potential decline in yield due to insufficient fog during the winter season. Encouraged by good prices last year, many farmers in the region have shifted focus to mustard farming.

Last year, mustard was cultivated on 17,000 hectares of land in the block. Farmers sold mustard at prices ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 per quintal, which proved more profitable compared to wheat or other rabi crops. This year, the cultivation area has increased by an additional 1,000 hectares.

However, farmers are worried as the usual winter fog is yet to appear and if the trend continues, yields may suffer. Mustard farmer Khagendranath Barman said: “Last year, I didn’t profit much from wheat farming. I grew mustard on five katha of land and earned a good price. This year, I’ve cultivated mustard on two bighas of land. However, the lack of sufficient cold and fog has increased pest infestations, which might lower the yield. If that happens, we’ll face losses.” Pranab Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chief Agricultural Officer of South Dinajpur district, said: “We are closely monitoring the fields. So far, no issues related to the lack of fog have been reported to us.”

“If farmers have any concerns, they are advised to apply for crop insurance under government schemes. Any future crop damage will be compensated through these provisions,” he assured.