Mustard bloom and clear weather signal strong honey season

Malda: Malda is likely to witness record-breaking honey production this year, driven by favourable weather conditions and extensive preparations by beekeepers across the Gourbanga region including three districts of Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. Officials of the Old Malda Beekeeping and Honey Processing Cluster Industrial Cooperative Society have expressed strong optimism that honey output will significantly surpass last year’s figures.

According to cooperative sources, around 20 metric tonnes of honey were produced in Gourbanga during the previous season. However, based on current weather conditions and forecasts, production this year is expected to rise to nearly 25 to 30 metric tonnes. The absence of dense fog and the overall stable climate have created ideal conditions for mustard flowering, the primary source of honey in this season.

Beekeepers have already begun preparations in full swing, focusing mainly on the collection of mustard flower honey, which is considered the most important harvest of the year. Every year, a substantial quantity of honey is collected from these three districts and marketed through the cooperative society, ensuring steady income for local beekeepers.

Sohail Rana, an experienced beekeeper from Kaliachak, said he has procured all the necessary infrastructure from the Old Malda cooperative. “The weather is extremely favourable this year. There has been no fog at all, which means the mustard flowers will bloom well and honey collection will be better,” he said. “I have prepared around 150 boxes this season, spending nearly Rs 1.5 lakh. We always rely on the cooperative for equipment and bee colonies.”

The Gourbanga Honey Processing Unit has already begun bottling honey in anticipation of a strong harvest. Beekeepers are visiting the unit in large numbers to procure bee boxes, colonies and other essential materials.

Expressing confidence, cooperative manager Prasenjit Pahariya said: “The weather this year is very good, and that gives us enough reason to believe that honey production across Gourbanga will be exceptionally high. Beekeepers have already started their preparations. We are hopeful of producing around 25 to 30 metric tonnes of honey this season.” If conditions remain stable, this season could mark one of the most successful years for honey production in the Gourbanga region.