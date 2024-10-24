Muslim woman leads 40-year-old Kali Puja in Malda

Malda: In a remarkable display of communal harmony, the Kali Puja led by 70-year-old Muslim woman Shefali Bewa has become a beacon of faith and unity in the tribal-dominated village of Madhyam Kendua, located in the Habibpur block of Malda district. For nearly 40 years, Shefali Bewa has dedicated herself to the worship of Goddess Kali, fulfilling the wishes of countless devotees who gather every year on the new moon of Kartik month of Bengali calendar.

Shefali Bewa’s journey began after she received a divine dream about the goddess following the death of her husband due to a terminal illness. Faced with adversity and raising her two young sons alone, she turned to her faith. Despite initial skepticism from some villagers, her unwavering devotion inspired many to support her efforts. Today, her Puja is not only a personal commitment but a community event that brings people together, transcending religious boundaries.

The Puja takes place at Shefali Bewa’s home, near the Railway line, where she oversees the preparations, including the crafting of the clay idol and the decoration of the pandal. With age limiting her physical capabilities, she has relied on the support of local villagers, who contribute their time and resources to ensure the event runs smoothly. “The villagers have been my strength,” she says, emphasising the collaborative spirit that characterises this celebration. On the night of the Puja, the atmosphere is electric with devotion, drawing crowds from neighbouring areas. Police personnel are deployed to manage the traffic and ensure safety as devotees, regardless of their backgrounds, come to offer their prayers. Many believe that their heartfelt vows to the goddess will be fulfilled, reinforcing the faith that binds them together. Local residents highlight the growing popularity of Shefali Bewa’s Puja as a testament to the community’s unity. “This event exemplifies how people from different faiths can come together for a common purpose,” says a local leader. The Puja not only serves as a spiritual gathering but also fosters friendship and understanding among villagers.

As Shefali Bewa reflects on her four decades of devotion, she expresses gratitude for the blessings that have come her way. “Through Kali Ma’s grace, my sons are now self-sufficient and I am surrounded by the love of my community,” she says. “Her story is a powerful reminder of the strength found in faith and unity, demonstrating that communal harmony can flourish even in challenging times,” stated Asim Chakraborty, a local resident.