Muslim community defers celebration, joins funeral of beloved Hindu teacher

Raiganj: At the time when there have been multiple flashpoints between people of the two communities, Raiganj set an example of the bonhomie between the communities that has existed since time immemorial in Bengal.

In a heartfelt display of communal harmony, members of the Muslim community in Paschim Birnagar of Raiganj, North Dinajpur set aside their scheduled Kawali programme to participate in the funeral of Sudha Roy, an esteemed 81-year-old retired primary school teacher, who passed away on Tuesday night.

This act of solidarity has been lauded by residents as a testament to the enduring spirit of communal harmony in the region. Sudha Roy, a revered educator of the local primary school, was known for her unwavering dedication to students across all communities. Her residence in Paschim Birnagar is adjacent to Khikipara, a neighborhood with majority Muslim families.

Following the completion of Eid celebrations, these families had organised a Kawali song event at the local mosque. Upon learning of Roy’s demise, they promptly postponed their programme to honour her memory by joining the

funeral procession. Sutapa Roy, a teacher at Coatgaon Free Primary School and daughter of the deceased, expressed profound gratitude: “My mother cherished all children, irrespective of their religious backgrounds and received immense respect in return.

The decision of our Muslim neighbours to defer their celebration and stand with us during this hour of grief has deeply moved us, reinforcing the bonds of humanity

and unity.” Rosan Ali, a neighbour and former student of Roy, reminisced: “We received our foundational education under ‘Sudha Didimony.’ Her affection knew no bounds.

The news of her passing was a shock. Participating in her final journey was our way of paying homage.”