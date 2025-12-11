Music, mountains & community: Darjeeling’s Melo-Tea Fest returns

Darjeeling: The third edition of the Melo-Tea Fest dubbed as a ‘symbol of harmony, hope and progress’ was flagged off in Darjeeling on Thursday. An initiative of the Darjeeling police, GTA, West Bengal Government along with the community, the fest will continue till December 14 at the Darjeeling Mall.

“The Melo-Tea Fest is an initiative where all come together to celebrate the pride of the Hills; strengthening Darjeeling’s position in the national and international map while staying true to its tradition and community spirit,” stated Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Police (SP), Darjeeling, in his inaugural address.

As part of community policing, the Melo-Tea fest is an effort to establish peace, development and people-centric development. “It celebrates the soul of Darjeeling. It is a combination of harmony and heritage. It is not just a fest but it builds trust, unity and engagement,” added the SP. The festival, designed to celebrate the hill town’s tea heritage, musical culture and adventure tourism potential, has grown into one of the most anticipated annual events, giving a major boost to tourism and youth livelihood.

The event also saw the flagging of e-vehicle to the Mahakal temple for senior citizens by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief Anit Thapa. “Elderly people have difficulty in visiting the Mahakal temple owing to health and mobility issues. During the last visit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I had assured her that an electric vehicle would be provided for their convenience. Today, I handed over the keys of the vehicle to the Mahakal Committee, for the convenience of the elderly,” stated Thapa.

This year’s edition features an expanded line-up. D-Rock, the rock music competition, has already drawn nearly 130 entries from across the country and abroad. “The best 18 groups will be performing and competing for a prize pool of Rs 28 lakh,” stated Prakash. Performances by Purna Rai, Mantra and Chakra will headline the musical segment.

The popular Darjeeling Hill Marathon, D-Run, scheduled for December 14, has 4,000 runners registered from different countries.

Adventure tourism remains a key focus with D-Hike reintroducing a new Tenzing Norgay Trail in Rangaroong, adding to the 16 routes that have already created employment opportunities for guides, homestay owners and tea-garden tourism operators.

Nature enthusiasts can participate in D-BirdWatch, highlighting the Eastern Himalayas’ rich avian diversity through guided trails led by trained local youths. Mountain biking will return under D-MTB with a prize pool of Rs 2 lakh.

Young entrepreneurs will be offered free stalls under D-Startup to showcase local products ranging from handicrafts to agro-produce and wellness items. D-Create will bring digital influencers into a promotional challenge, with the top creator receiving Rs 20,000.