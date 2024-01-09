Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan no more; CM says it’s a ‘great loss’

KOLKATA: Classical music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday at 3.45 pm at a city hospital after a long battle with prostate cancer.



The 55-year-old musician is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee couldn’t believe the news of his death. “I can’t believe Rashid is no more. He was extremely close to me. He was like my brother. Rashid Khan needs no introduction. He used to think of me as his mother. It’s a great loss for the country and of course the music industry,” she said after visiting the hospital. Calling him “one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times,” Banerjee also posted on social media: “A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro’s last journey in life. Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too. He was attached to several of our State cultural bodies in an advisory capacity.”

A visibly emotional Banerjee announced that the music genius would be given full state honours on Wednesday at 1 pm. His body was placed at Peace World on Tuesday and will be taken to Rabindra Sadan on Wednesday at 9 am where his admirers can pay their last respects.

Born in 1968 in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Khan started his musical journey under the guidance of his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

Recognising his talent, his uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, initially trained him in Mumbai. In April 1980, when Nissar Hussain Khan came to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata, he took Khan along and enrolled him in the academy at the age of 14. Since then, Kolkata has been the cherished home of the maestro from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana.

His sudden death is a big loss to the music world. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi had once said that Khan’s presence was crucial for the future of Indian vocal music. Over the years, Khan has been a recipient of the Banga Bhushan Award and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He received the Padma Bhushan in 2022.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan called Khan a ‘child prodigy’ and said: “He was one of the most loved and gifted vocalists of the country. God’s blessings were upon him. His voice was full of charm, emotion and appeal. Be it Khayal, Thumri or Bhajan, there was magic in the singing. His passing away marks a huge loss to the world of vocal music.” Legendary singer Usha Uthup was teary-eyed and said: “Apart from being a musician par excellence, he was a great human being.” Veteran singer Haimanti Shukla shared a close bond with Khan and even tied a rakhi to the renowned classical singer.

Apart from excelling in Hindustani classical music, Khan also touched hearts with his soulful singing in popular songs like ‘Aaoge Jab Tum’ from ‘Jab We Met,’ ‘Allah Hi Rahem’ from ‘My Name is Khan,’ ‘Poore Se Zara Sa’ from ‘Mausam,’ and ‘Bol Ke Lab Azad Hain’ from ‘Manto,’ among others.