Music director Ashima Mukhopadhyay passes away

KOLKATA: Just four days after the passing of ‘Chowringhee’ actress Anjana Bhowmick, the Bengali film and music industry woke up to heartbreaking news on Tuesday. Ashima Mukhopadhyay, renowned Bengali producer of ‘Chowringhee’ and a well-known music director, passed away at 86 in her Kolkata residence at 5.30 am on Tuesday. According to family members, she was struggling with age-related health issues for a long time.

In the Uttam Kumar-starrer ‘Chowringhee,’ Mukhopadhyay’s memorable composition, ‘Boro Eka Laage,’ sung by Manna Dey, continues to resonate with Bengali audiences. Beyond her musical contributions, Mukhopadhyay held another significant identity – she was the wife of actor Partha Mukhopadhyay. Mukhopadhyay left an indelible mark as a producer, contributing to the success of numerous Bengali films, among them being ‘Chowringhee,’ ‘Bagh Bandi Khela,’ and ‘Mem Saheb.’ Her musical compositions featured well-known voices like Manna Dey, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, Shyamal Mitra, Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, Arati Mukhopadhyay, and Haimanti Shukla.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences. In a statement, she said: “I am deeply grieved by the news. Ashima Mukhopadhyay has composed several Bengali hits, and her contribution to music is noteworthy. The Bengal government honoured her with the ‘Sangeet Mahasamman’ award in 2020.”