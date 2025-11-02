Murshidabad:Three minor boys killed in train accident

Kolkata: Three minor boys were killed after being hit by a running train while crossing a railway track in Samserganj, Murshidabad, on Saturday afternoon.

Sources said four children were crossing the tracks near the Shibnagar area of Samserganj when the accident occurred. The Shibnagar underpass had reportedly been closed for the past few days due to waterlogging, forcing local residents to use the railway tracks as an alternative route.

While the children were attempting to cross, two trains—one on the Up line and another on the Down line—arrived within seconds of each other. Trapped between the tracks, the children were unable to move away in time. Three of them—identified as Zeeshan Sheikh, Rihat Sheikh and Aryan Sheikh, all around six years old—were run over and killed. The fourth child sustained injuries and was rescued by locals before being taken to the hospital.

Police from the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

Villagers alleged that because of waterlogging in the underpass and adjoining roads, they had no option but to cross the railway tracks to reach their destinations.