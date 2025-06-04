Murshidabad: Woman’s body found from field in Raghunathganj

Kolkata: Tension spread in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday morning after a woman’s body was found from a field. Later, the deceased was identified and cops came to know that she was a resident of Samserganj area and had left her home on Monday to go to school. According to sources, the woman who was a school student had left her residence on Monday morning wearing school uniform. However, she did not return home till night. When her family members tried to look for the woman, they failed to trace her. On Tuesday morning, a minor boy spotted the woman’s body lying in a field at Raninagar area of Raghunathganj with her clothes torn.

Immediately police were informed. In the afternoon, the identity of the woman was established. During the probe, police came to know that the woman had a relationship with a youth. However, police are yet to identify the culprit. Police informed that a few persons are under their scanner in the case. Superintendent of Police (SP), Jangipur Police District, Amit Kumar Shaw said: “The investigation is in its early stage. A murder case has been registered and the probe is undergoing. We are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.”