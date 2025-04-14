Murshidabad violence ‘under control’; State police sends 23 spl officers to Samserganj

Kolkata: The state police authorities have sent 23 of its special officers to Samserganj to control the violent situation in Murshidabad while the figure of arrest reached around 150 on Sunday. Over 10 companies have been deployed to control the situation and prevent any violence.

The Director General (DG) of the state police, Rajeev Kumar reached Murshidabad on Saturday evening and was camping there. On Sunday morning, he along with the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur Police District, Ananda Roy and other senior officials, visited the violence affected areas and took stock of the situation. Kumar again claimed that the situation is under control and requested people not to pay heed to any rumors. The prohibitory order under Section 163 of BNSS is still in place in violent-hit areas while internet services continue to remain suspended.

On Sunday, roads were deserted, shops closed and people remained indoors as police and central armed forces patrolled sensitive areas in Dhulian, Samserganj and Suti areas which witnessed violence in the last two days.

On Saturday night, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Jawed Shamim published and order mentioning the names of 23 police officers from the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), inspector and sub-inspector, who were directed to report to Samserganj Police Station to control the situation there. As per the order, these 23 officers have been deployed in Murshidabad for four days. Sources informed that these officers were chosen by name for their achievements to control law and order situation earlier.

Meanwhile, after reaching Murshidabad on Saturday, the DG met the senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and discussed the situation and how to deal with it. On Sunday, Inspector General (IG), South Bengal Frontier of the BSF, Karni Singh Sekhawat reached Murshidabad and took stock of the situation. After a meeting, Sekhawat said: “We are not doing anything independently. We are working with the police. This is not the first time the BSF is facing such issues.”

Since Saturday morning, police and the BSF conducted joint route marches in vulnerable areas to gain the confidence of the people to assure them of all sorts of help.

On Saturday, Calcutta High Court had ordered Central forces deployment in Murshidabad to control the situation. The DG had warned that no violence would be tolerated. Many people reportedly left their homes to save themselves. However, police have assured common people of their security and urged them to return home.