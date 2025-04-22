Murshidabad violence: Two arrested, 6 detained from Odisha

Kolkata: Six persons were detained from their hideout in Jharsuguda in Odisha in connection with arson and rioting cases in Murshidabad during the protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The six persons were allegedly involved in the arson and rioting cases in Jafrabad and Betbona villages in Samserganj, Jangipur and had escaped to Odisha after the incident. Their involvement, if any, in the double murder case is also being verified. They are being brought to Jangipur.

The West Bengal STF with the help of Odisha Police arrested two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, one of the prime suspects in the murder of a father-son duo, from Jharsuguda district, an officer said. The two arrested are Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque. The others detained are Babul Sk, Abdul Khalek, Saba Karim, Roni Sk, Manarul Sk and Azfarul Sk. All belong to Murshidabad, police said, adding that further investigation on their role in the violence is being probed.

Police are learnt to have also recovered one country-made pistol from the possession of the accused persons. Two 7.62 mm live ammunition, four 9 mm empty cartridges have also been seized. Police sources said all the accused had gone home to Murshidabad during Eid celebrations and allegedly took part in the violence. They then returned to Jharsuguda and were in hiding.

On Sunday, following the fourth arrest in the father-son double murder case in Jafrabad, the total arrest figure in Murshidabad violence had reached 292 in 153 cases registered in three police stations i.e. Samserganj, Suti and Raghunathganj.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jangipur Police District, Ananda Roy had said: “After the April 12 afternoon, no incidents of violence were reported. The situation is completely normal and the markets have opened. The traffic movement has also become normal.”